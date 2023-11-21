3 arrested after trying to deliver meth, pot to Georgia prison via drone

GROVETOWN, Ga. — Three people were arrested Friday after police said they tried to smuggle drugs into a Georgia prison via drone.

The Grovetown Police Department said that around 11:40 p.m., they found a man and woman walking near the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Due to a rash of recent car break-ins in the area, police questioned 28-year-old Gerald Jiminez and 26-year-old Joslynn Apaisa.

Jiminez was wearing a backpack, which police searched. They found two vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and methamphetamine and a drone with a remote control. The drone was outfitted with a hook and release mechanism. Jiminez had stored more parts for the drone in a fanny pack, police said.

While officers were talking to Jiminez and Apaisa, another man, 28-year-old Isreal Walters, arrived at the scene and said he was there to pick the other two up. Walters was also detained.

At the police department, Jiminez and Apaisa admitted to being in the area with the intent to deliver the drugs to the prison via drone. Walters was there to act as a lookout, police said.

All three were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They were booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

Police said more charges are likely forthcoming.

©2023 Cox Media Group