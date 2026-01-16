24-year-old woman killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding medical personnel.

Responding officers detained a possible suspect on the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released. The investigation is ongoing.