24-year-old woman killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Bent Creek Atlanta police responded to a deadly shooting Friday at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. (Source: WSBTV)
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding medical personnel.

Responding officers detained a possible suspect on the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

