23-year-old man sentenced to prison in connection with metro Atlanta murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a gun trade that turned deadly in metro Atlanta in 2023.

A Gwinnett County jury found 23-year old Righteous Love Williams guilty of murder, armed robbery and reckless conduct in connection with the death of 19 year-old Michael Paul Maddox II. in September of 2023.

After the shooting, police say Maddox was driven to Northside Hospital Gwinnett by three witnesses. Officials say the witnesses did not stay with him.

Officials say the two met to trade guns in a Lawrenceville neighborhood when Williams fired at Maddox through an open car window.

Williams claimed it was an accident.