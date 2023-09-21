Arrest made in Gwinnett 19-year-old’s fatal shooting

A Clayton County man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, just two days after he allegedly shot to death a 19-year-old in Gwinnett County, authorities said.

Righteous Love Williams, 21, of Jonesboro, was taken into custody with the help of the Clayton SWAT unit on counts that include felony murder and aggravated assault, Gwinnett police said. Williams was charged after investigators linked him to the shooting of Michael Maddox in the Kentshire neighborhood near Lawrenceville.

The teenager was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he died from his injuries.

Police shared few other details about the shooting and said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

Maddox was driven to the hospital Sunday night by three witnesses who did not stay with him, police said.

Investigators who went to the hospital were able to track down the witnesses, police said. None of them are facing charges related to the shooting.

After his arrest, Williams was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains without bond.

