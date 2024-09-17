21-year-old’s deadly shooting captured on Ring camera at Marietta apartments

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old faces multiple charges after a man was shot and killed at a Marietta apartment complex.

A neighbor said that the shooting was caught on Ring camera video.

Marietta police arrested Tavion Taylor and charged him with felony murder in the death of 21-year-old De’shaune Hall.

Officers received a call just before 10:15 p.m. Friday about a shooting at the Rosemont Bentley Apartments along Bentley Road. When they arrived, officers found Hall lying on the ground with multiple gunshots.

Video that neighbors shared shows police locking down the scene.

“It didn’t sound like anything, but then we heard like a screaming right after and that was kind of cut short. It sound like someone yelped and then there was a second shot,” a neighbor said.

Investigators charged Taylor with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.