21-year-old woman identified as deadly metro Atlanta shooting victim

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Officials have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County last week.

Officers responded to a person shot call at 1625 Pleasant Hill Rd. around 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 21-year-old Elajia Whitley, with a gunshot wound. Police say she was killed by 23-year-old Caprice Hudson. Officials say Whitley was previously in a relationship with Hudson.

Gwinnett County police say Hudson was involved in a brief chase with deputies in Columbia County before he later killed himself.