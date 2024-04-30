Local

21-year-old man charged in deadly Athens hit-and-run

ATHENS, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday morning, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

At around 3:40 a.m., an Athens police officer was on West Broad Street when the officer heard a vehicle crash in the area.

The officer found an unresponsive pedestrian in the road and discovered a car had fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Michael Kitchen of Madison, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Benhur Tesfai of Lilburn, has since been arrested and charged with DUI, vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens police at 762-400-7169 or Joey.Lewis@accgov.com.

