2 UGA football players arrested on reckless driving charges, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — A pair of University of Georgia football players were arrested on charges related to their driving earlier this week.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Johnathan “Bo” Hughley and senior linebacker Smael Mondon were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Each spent only about and hour and a half inside the jail before being released on a $26 bond.

Jail records show Hughley was arrested by UGA police and charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. Mondon was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police and was charged with reckless driving and racing.

According to arrest logs with UGA police, Hughley’s arrest stemmed from an investigation into a single-car accident.

Both are listed on UGA’s 2024 football roster.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the UGA Athletic Department for a statement on their arrests.

Details on what led up to their arrests are limited.

Since a deadly January 2023 crash that killed UGA football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy, several other football players have been arrested on charges related to their driving.