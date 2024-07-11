Local

2 UGA football players arrested on reckless driving charges, jail records show

By WSBTV

UGA Football (UGA Sports Comm) (Kevin Snyder)

By WSBTV

ATHENS, Ga. — A pair of University of Georgia football players were arrested on charges related to their driving earlier this week.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Johnathan “Bo” Hughley and senior linebacker Smael Mondon were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Each spent only about and hour and a half inside the jail before being released on a $26 bond.

Jail records show Hughley was arrested by UGA police and charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. Mondon was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police and was charged with reckless driving and racing.

According to arrest logs with UGA police, Hughley’s arrest stemmed from an investigation into a single-car accident.

Both are listed on UGA’s 2024 football roster.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the UGA Athletic Department for a statement on their arrests.

Details on what led up to their arrests are limited.

Since a deadly January 2023 crash that killed UGA football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy, several other football players have been arrested on charges related to their driving.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!