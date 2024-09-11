2 students hospitalized after ingesting ‘candy’ at Paulding County High School

Local

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that caused two students to be taken to the hospital.

Deputies were called to Paulding County High School on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they learned there had been an incident where two students had ingested ‘candy’.

The alleged ‘candy’ had an adverse effect on the students resulting in them being taken to local hospitals.

No other details were released about what type of candy it was.

As of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office does not have an updated condition on the students.

No one has been criminally charged in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

