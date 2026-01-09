2 people hospitalized after being shot by federal agents in Portland

PORTLAND — Police in Portland are investigating after two people were shot by federal agents on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street after a report of a shooting around 2:18 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they received information about a man shot in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. A male and female were found with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital.

The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

“Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents,” Portland police said.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day said. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”