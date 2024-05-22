Local

2 murder suspects caught, 1 more on the run after crash along busy Atlanta road

By WSBTV
Crash on busy Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta

Crash on busy Northside Drive in northwest Atlanta (WSB-TV)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a murder suspect in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood surrounding busy Northside Drive.

Police say they are investigating a wanted person near I-75 and Howell Mill Road. They say two others have already been detained.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, are wanted for a murder in Mobile, Alabama, according to police.

They have not commented on why they are searching for the suspect or who that person is.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a car crashed on the side of the road surrounded by Cobb County police units.

It’s unclear why Cobb police are also on the scene.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!