2 men charged in connection to fire at Gwinnett County tire shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two men were arrested and charged in connection with a commercial fire at a Gwinnett County tire shop on Tuesday, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

Gwinnett County fire officials say crews were called to Mavis Tires & Brakes on Centerville Rosebud Road just after 2:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the business.

Firefighters arrived to find an active fire in a single-story detached garage behind the main store at 3887 Centerville Rosebud Rd. Officials said flames were venting through the roof and part of the structure had collapsed.

Centerville Rosebud Road was temporarily closed so firefighters could access a hydrant across the street, Gwinnett County fire officials said.

One person was evaluated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation. Cpt. Ryan McGibboney with Gwinnett Fire says luckily there were no major injuries.

Police did not release the identity of the two men who were charged.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.