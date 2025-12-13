Local

2 killed in crash on I-75 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on I-75 South near Cleveland Avenue around 3:14 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle accident involving a Kia Sportage.

Investigators say the driver of the Kia was traveling southbound on I-75 and lost control of the vehicle attempting to take the exit to Cleveland Ave. SW. The vehicle then left the roadway, hit a pole, and caught fire.

Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced deceased on the scene. The identity of the victims was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

