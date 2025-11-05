2 hospitalized after gas leak at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue officials say a brief evacuation at Georgia Tech has ended following a gas leak that sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the leak occurred in a campus building shared with a private company, impacting four people.

Two people were treated on the scene, while one went to Grady Memorial Hospital on their own and another was transported by ambulance. Their identities and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution, but the all-clear has now been given.