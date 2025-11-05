Local

2 hospitalized after gas leak at Georgia Tech

By WSB Radio News Staff
Nitrous oxide fumes cause evacuation of building near Georgia Tech campus Firefighters said nitrous oxide was leaked from the building’s exhaust system. Because of that, the first floor of the building was evacuated. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue officials say a brief evacuation at Georgia Tech has ended following a gas leak that sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the leak occurred in a campus building shared with a private company, impacting four people.

Two people were treated on the scene, while one went to Grady Memorial Hospital on their own and another was transported by ambulance. Their identities and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution, but the all-clear has now been given.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!