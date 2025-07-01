18-year-old shot and killed at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting happened at the 3390 Apartments on Fairburn Road, just off Camp Creek Parkway. Atlanta police say they arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and investigators have not identified any suspects at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is handling the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.