Local

18-year-old shot and killed at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting happened at the 3390 Apartments on Fairburn Road, just off Camp Creek Parkway. Atlanta police say they arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and investigators have not identified any suspects at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is handling the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!