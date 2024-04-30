Local

18-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed DeKalb high school student

By WSBTV

Hannah Hackemeyer (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An DeKalb County teen has been booked into jail on charges of homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, among other charges, in a crash that killed her friend earlier this year.

Sophie Lekiachvili was killed in a crash near Lakeside High School on Feb. 24.

According to a police report, her friend, Hannah Hackemeyer, was driving on Oak Grove Road when she lost control and crashed into a tree. The vehicle flipped over, trapping Lekiachvili.

Hackemeyer was booked into jail on Tuesday morning on charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence for a person under 21, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

According to a police report, speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Hackemeyer was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI in February, but later released.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke to friends of Lekaichvili’s after the crash. They said she was one of the kindest people they’d ever known and that she planned to attend Auburn University in the fall.

