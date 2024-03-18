16-year-old GA girl stabbed to death near skating rink on “teen night,” police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old Georgia girl was stabbed to death near a skating rink in Orlando during “teen night”, police say.

Kennedy Williams was one of two teen girls who were stabbed on Friday night during a fight outside the Astro Skating Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Both girls were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where Williams died. The second victim, who hasn’t been identified, survived.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Police said they were not searching for any other suspects. He’s been identified as Anthony Rushing.

The rink issued a statement, saying,

“Unfortunately, an incident did occur close to our location on Goldenrod but not on our property. This is still a developing situation and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are not interested in speaking, and we ask that everyone shows compassion for those involved.”

Friday night bills itself as “teen skate night.”

The community is now raising money to transport Williams’ body back to Georgia.

“Kennedy’s bright spirit touched the lives of all that knew her, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. “As a community let us rally around her family, offering our love, prayers, and financial support to help ease the burden of this tragic loss.”

It’s unclear why Williams was in Florida. Her mother wrote on social media that she was at the scene at the time Kennedy was stabbed and held her as she was dying.

Jasmyne Stringer wrote that her daughter died from blood loss.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.