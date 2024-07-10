Local

16-year-old charged for firing gel blaster gun at 6-year-old

By WSBTV

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old is facing charges for firing a gel blaster gun at a six-year-old girl during a DoorDash delivery.

It happened in Locust Grove in the Eagle’s Brook subdivision.

The girl’s family wants to see others charged.

A neighbor spoke out saying there were four people inside a white car.

He said one got out to deliver a pizza, then he heard crying and saw the little girl running for her mother.

“These guys, I don’t know what they’re doing. She’s just looking at them, so I think they’re making fun of her, laughing at her or something,” Nick Patel said.

Henry County police did track down the car involved and said a 16-year-old is charged with simple battery.

We also reached out to DoorDash who said in part:

“To be clear - this individual was not a Dasher and we have deactivated the account that was wrongly used.”


