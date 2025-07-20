Local

16 arrested in Georgia as multi-state check fraud scheme uncovered

By WSB Radio News Staff
Over a dozen charged in $2.1 million fraud scheme in middle Georgia
By WSB Radio News Staff

MONROE COUNTY, GA — Authorities have arrested 16 people in Georgia, nearly half from metro Atlanta in connection with a massive check fraud operation stretching across 15 states and involving millions of dollars.

Dubbed Operation Fall Guy, the investigation began in March when Monroe County investigators launched a probe into thefts reported by several local businesses. That inquiry soon expanded, revealing a sweeping scheme involving altered checks and stolen identities.

According to Channel 2 Action News, banks identified nearly 300 altered checks and more than 100 suspects linked to the fraud. So far, 16 people have been taken into custody in Georgia, but officials say the investigation is far from over.

The suspects face a range of charges, including identity theft, forgery, and the creation of fictitious checks. Authorities say the scheme has caused financial damage totaling more than $2 million.

Warrants remain active for numerous suspects as the investigation continues.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!