150 advocates to sleep outside to draw attention to homelessness in Atlanta

ATLANTA — More than 100 people will be sleeping outside Thursday night to raise awareness about homelessness in the city of Atlanta.

Covenant House is a charity supporting homeless youth in Atlanta is holding their 13th annual “Sleep Out”.

150 people will sleep in the elements and the charity’s Leigh Hall tells WSB Radio there’s a specific message behind the effort.

“The point is, not to emulate homelessness in any way, shape, or form, but to make this really bold statement that I’m willing to have a very uncomfortable night to stand in solidarity with you,” says Hall.

Those participating tonight had to raise at least $5,000 each to support the mission of the Covenant House.

Hall says participants often come away with some extra understanding.

“Even people who have shown up to every single one of these, one year it just might hit them a little differently, and it is a very emotional evening,” Hall explains.

She reports this is their biggest fundraiser and they’ve already raised more than $680K so far.