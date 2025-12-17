Teen shot and killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A teenager was shot and killed in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 17 Turman Ave. SE off of Lakewood Avenue after reports of a person shot around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel. The identity of the victim was not released.

Preliminary information reveals the victim is accused in a robbery and the victim of the robbery shot the teen.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.