Crime And Law

Teen shot and killed in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta police cruiser
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A teenager was shot and killed in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 17 Turman Ave. SE off of Lakewood Avenue after reports of a person shot around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel. The identity of the victim was not released.

Preliminary information reveals the victim is accused in a robbery and the victim of the robbery shot the teen.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage