15-year-old girl shot in the shoulder identified as Apalachee High School shooting victim

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Family has identified another victim of the Apalachee High School mass shooting on Wednesday morning.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with the family of 15-year-old Melany Garcia, who say she was in the deadly attack.

They say Garcia was shot in the shoulder. The bullet broke the bone that connects her shoulder to her arm. She will undergo more surgeries.

“She’s a normal young teen who loves to be with friends, play soccer, and spend time with family, and none of those hobbies will ever be the same now,” they wrote in a statement.

Her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the cost of medical bills and supporting the family.

“Her childhood has been stripped from her,” said Hannah Nemeth. “She’s a normal young teen who loves to be with friends, play soccer, and spend time with family, and none of those hobbies will ever be the same now.”

Eight other people were wounded in the shooting, including curriculum specialist and coach David Phenix and fellow student Taylor Jones. The others have not been identified, but are expected to make a full recovery.

Four people lost their lives in the shooting, including teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.