130 books distributed to Atlanta elementary school students as part of giveaway event

ATLANTA — Students at Breakthrough Atlanta distributed 130 books to Scott Elementary School students as part of the nationwide Chick-fil-A Leader Academy’s 1 Million Book Giveaway.

The organization Breakthrough Atlanta partnered with Hands On Atlanta for Discovery Day at Scott Elementary School on Saturday. The Scott Elementary School students also connected with 11th grade students at Breakthrough Atlanta.

CEO of Breakthrough Atlanta and member of Hands On Atlanta’s Advisory Council Monique Shields says the relationship between the high school students and the title 1 elementary school kids is special.

“This partnership with Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and Hands On Atlanta reflects exactly what Breakthrough stands for,” Shields said. “Our scholars aren’t just preparing for college – they’re learning to lead with empathy and purpose. By sharing books and encouragement with younger students, they’re modeling educational achievement and good character for the next generation.”

Officials said the volunteer opportunity for high school students is apart of Breakthrough Atlanta’s program to prepare them for college.

“I’m energized and inspired by our young people who are giving back to their communities by promoting the importance of reading,” said Tamika Ball, Director of College Prep Programs with Breakthrough Atlanta. “I’m excited to see the meaningful social impact our Chick-fil-A Leader Academy scholars will create throughout this school year.”

Officials add that each donated book will have a note from a breakthrough student, to a Scott elementary school student who may be facing similar challenges of opportunity gaps in education.