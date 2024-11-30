Local

12-year-old girl to be honored for helping save lives after multi-vehicle crash in Pike County

AirLife 1 to Recognize 12-Year-Old Hero for Lifesaving Actions in Crash Courtesy: AirLife 1- Air Methods (Courtesy: AirLife 1- Air Methods)
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A 12-year-old is being honored for the steps she took to keep her family safe after a multi-vehicle crash in mid-October, according to WSBTV.

According to Air Methods, Sage Hopper and her family were involved in a multi-vehicle collision south of Zebulon, Ga. on Oct. 16.

After the crash, Hopper’s quick thinking helped keep the drivers and passengers of the other cars safe until first responders could get to the scene.

On Saturday, the Hopper family is expected to reunite with the crew of AirLife 1 at their base in Griffin, as well as members of the Spalding Regional EMS, to recognize Sage for her bravery and quick thinking.

