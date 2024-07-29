11-year-old Lawrenceville girl drowns in Myrtle Beach hotel pool

An 11-year-old Georgia girl drowned at a pool in Myrtle Beach while on vacation, according to the Post and Courier.

Serenity Evans, from Lawrenceville, was in a pool at the Links of Thomas Avenue with her father and sister on July 20. Her father turned around to help Evans’ sister and when he looked back, she was drowning in the deep end.

Evans’ father pulled her out of the pool and performed CPR. She was on life-support for several days before her death on July 23.

“She was having so much fun with her family, then suddenly a swimming trip to the pool took my baby away from me,” her mother wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.

The funeral is set for August 8 in Adel, Georgia.

Her father is not facing charges, according to the Sun News.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.