11 arrested after numerous complaints about drug sales at DeKalb gas stations, apartment

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After DeKalb police received several complaints about illegal drug sales nearly a dozen people are arrested.

Last Friday, DeKalb County police along with Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) agents were called to the Texaco on Memorial Drive, the Amoco on Redan Road, the Uphill Flats apartments on Glenwood Road, and the Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway.

That evening, DeKalb officials arrested 11 people and recovered four guns, one of which was stolen. Authorities also found marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

