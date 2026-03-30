$1,000 fines coming for drivers caught passing stopped school buses

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Drivers in Cherokee County are being warned not to pass stopped school buses as new enforcement measures roll out across the district.

All school buses in Cherokee County are now equipped with stop-arm cameras designed to capture drivers who illegally pass buses while students are boarding or exiting.

Starting Monday, March 30, a 30-day warning period is in effect. During this time, drivers caught violating the law will receive a warning.

Beginning May 4, violators will face a $1,000 citation, which will be issued by mail.

The Cherokee County School District says the decision to install the cameras follows a one-day audit last school year, when bus drivers reported 262 instances of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

Other school districts across metro Atlanta have also implemented similar camera systems on school buses.

District officials say the cameras are being added to make school bus stops safer for students and drivers.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.