100-year-old tree thwarts plans to build new Shake Shack

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A popular fast-food chain will not open a new location in Johns Creek after residents opted to keep a historic tree instead.

Shake Shack, known for their burgers and fries was looking to open a new location on State Bridge Road, but the collateral would have been a 100-year-old tree.

The tree would have been cut down in order to fit a drive-thru.

After more than two hours of discussion with neighbors, city leaders rejected the building plan this week.

It is unclear whether Shake Shack will try to find a different location to build the restaurant.

One of the neighbors opposed to the Shake Shack spot is Joan Compton.

When the city commission voted to keep the tree a few weeks ago, she said the 100-year-old, 69-foot-tall tree was important.

“It’s a little oasis in a large suburban shopping center and we felt it was worth keeping,” Compton said. “We didn’t want to sacrifice this tree.”

