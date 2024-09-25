Local

1 year after man died from gunshot in the neck, Atlanta police still looking for accused killer

By WSBTV

Miquae Deqontist Williams (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

Nicholas Carter was killed just over a year ago when he was shot in the neck at 448 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW in Atlanta.

The shooting happened on Sept. 16, 2023.

Carter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have released a photo of the suspect in the murder, Miquae Deqontist Williams, 24.

Williams is six feet tall, weighs around 180 to 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Williams you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You can also text your tip by texting “CSA” to #274637.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

