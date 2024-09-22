1 person detained in shooting investigation at community event at South Cobb High School

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a community event at South Cobb High School.

Sources say that at least one person was shot.

Cobb County police say one suspect has been detained. Police also said there is a report of an injury, but the extent of the injury is unknown.

In a statement the Cobb County School District said the following:

“Cobb Police have confirmed reports of shots fired during a community event at South Cobb High School. As the campus was used through a facility use request and this is not a District event, we do not have any further details and appreciate the Cobb Police Department’s quick response.”



