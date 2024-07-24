Local

1 person dead after crash with tractor-trailer that shut down I-20 WB in Carroll County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Crash shuts down I-20 WB in Carroll County

Crash shuts down I-20 WB in Carroll County (Georgia Department of Transportation)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — A two-decade old murder case involving a three-year-old Atlanta boy has finally been solved.

On Wednesday, Atlanta police announced the arrest and charges against the child’s father.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the interstate is expected to be shut down until after 7 p.m.

Triple Team Traffic says the crash happened on I-20 at the Hwy. 113 exit.

They suggest using Hwy. 78 and going through Temple as an alternate route.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show traffic at a standstill.

Authorities haven’t commented on what led up to the crash.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!