1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-285 in metro Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-285 West near Old National Highway in Fulton County on Saturday morning.

Georgia State Patrol says a Honda Accord traveling west failed to maintain its lane and struck a tractor-trailer, before leaving the roadway and hitting an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder.

A passenger in the Accord died from their injuries, Georgia State Patrol said. The driver and another occupant suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.