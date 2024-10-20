1 dead, 6 injured at Albany State shooting, interim president releases statement

ALBANY, Ga. — One person is dead and another six are injured after someone opened fire during Albany State University’s homecoming weekend.

Early Sunday morning, ASU Interim President Dr. Lawrence M. Drake II released a statement on the shooting, which was shared with WALB-TV.

WALB-TV reported the shooting happened on the university’s east campus and preliminary details shared with WALB by Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said they do not have a motive behind the shooting.

At this stage, a suspect or suspects have not been identified, nor have the victims’ names been released.

Some victims injured during the incident were treated inside the student union by emergency responders, according to WALB-TV. The station also reported the shooting itself may have happened near the student union on campus.

According to WALB-TV, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was working to learn what happened at the scene. Police are expected to host a news conference with updates on the situation, but a time for that update has not yet been released.

Drake’s statement reads in full:

Dear Ramily,

The Albany State University family is deeply saddened to learn of an incident that took place on campus at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024. As always, the safety and security of our ASU students, faculty and staff are the number one priority of this institution.

We have been informed that six individuals have sustained injuries. Sadly, one has been reported deceased. The GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by state and local agencies. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our campus community. Counseling and other resources are available to students during this time. We are encouraging our students to make use of these resources as needed.

Respectfully,

Lawrence M. Drake II, Ph.D Interim President



