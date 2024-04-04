Local

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

By WSBTV

Shooting on Westchester

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Police said one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard. One man was declared dead at the scene.

Another man sustained a graze wound and was stable.

Neither victim has been identified. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have identified a suspect or suspects.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene, where she spoke to a woman who said she is the mother of the victim’s children.

She identified him as Loubens Exantus, 46. She said she believed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute with a neighbor across the street.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!