1 dead, 1 injured after CSX train collides with vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A train collision in DeKalb County has claimed the life of one person.

A southbound CSX train collided with a car at the intersection of North Clarendon Avenue and Ponce De Leon Avenue.

DeKalb County Public Safety officials say one car passenger was killed while the other was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to a CSX spokesperson, no one on the train was injured.

The intersection was closed overnight while officials investigated.

As of Tuesday morning, the scene has reopened to both rail and vehicle traffic.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.