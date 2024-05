FAIRBURN, Ga. — A person is dead following a shooting in a Fairburn subdivision Wednesday afternoon.

Fairburn officers and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are at the Durham Lake subdivision.

Police said the alleged shooter has been detained and that there is no threat to the community.

The person killed has not been identified.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

