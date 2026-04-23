1 arrested in connection to deadly southwest Atlanta shooting in 2025

ATLANTA — Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta in November of 2025.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:54 a.m. at the 1900 block of Campbellton Road on Nov. 23. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Police issued warrants for 17-year-old Terry Hill in connection to the shooting.

Hill faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Police say Hill is currently in custody at the Fulton County jail on unrelated charges.