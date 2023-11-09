Judge rules rap lyrics can be used as evidence in YSL trial under certain conditions

ATLANTA — A judge ruled on Thursday that song lyrics will be allowed as evidence under certain conditions in the Young Slime Life RICO trial.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was inside the courtroom as Judge Ural Glanville announced his ruling.

Glanville conditionally admitted 17 sets of rap lyrics that prosecutors can use as evidence in the gang trial against Young Thug and his alleged associates. The judge agreed that prosecutors have to lay a foundation in order to use them.

Glanville’s ruling comes after hours of arguments from both sides on Wednesday.

On one side, Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel argued that the rapper’s lyrics are art.

″They’re targeting the right to free speech,” said Steel.

But prosecutors argued that the lyrics are much more.

“Your honor, someone can look at that indictment and say one thing’s for sure, that’s not fantasy, people are dead and murdered and a gang exist,” said Mike Carlson, prosecutor.

After careful consideration, Judge Ural Glanville Taylor has conditionally admitted 17 sets of rap lyrics that prosecutors can use as evidence in the gang trial against Young Thug and his alleged associates. The judge agreed that prosecutors have to lay a foundation in order to use them .





©2023 Cox Media Group