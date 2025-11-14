Jeep, Toyota issuing recalls over separate engine concerns

If you drive a Toyota or a Jeep, there has been a recent recall over concerns of foreign material in the engine, leading to concerns and, unfortunately, no fix in the near future.

Over 126K Toyota vehicles have been cited over engine concerns.

Toyota is recalling certain 2022 to 2024 Tantra Lexus RX, and GX models equipped with a certain type of engine.

The recall alleges debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail. It could result in an engine stall or a loss of drive power.

ABC’s Alex Stone reports that the recall indicates that at higher speeds there is also increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota says a repair will be available when a fix is determined.

And Jeep is recalling nearly 113K vehicles that could potentially have sand in the engine.

It can cause engine failure or fires. Three injuries have been reported.

The recall affects 2023-2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE and 2024-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4XE plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Owners are urged to park the vehicles as they look for a fix.