Jason Carter says Kamala Harris ‘carries my grandfather’s legacy’ during DNC speech

ATLANTA — The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night to show his grandfather’s support of Kamala Harris.

The 99-year-old former president couldn’t make it to Chicago for the convention, so he sent his grandson to take his place.

“His body may be weak tonight, but his spirit is stronger than ever,” Carter said. “My grandfather can’t wait to vote for Kamala Harris.”

Carter said his grandfather is holding on and said that “his legacy is measured by the lives he has touched and the good he has done.”

“Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy,” said Jason Carter. “She knows what is right and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not selfishness.

We are one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. And my grandfather knows that with (Kamala Harris) as our next president, we will keep that promise.

Jimmy Carter will turn 100 on Oct. 1. In an earlier interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jason Carter said voting for Harris was more important to his grandfather than celebrating his centennial birthday.