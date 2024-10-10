News

Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida

By CNN

Hurricane Milton Weather Explainer A jogger trots as rain falls ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

By CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph sustained winds and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane will continue to unleash life-threatening storm surge, flooding rainfall and destructive winds both near and well-removed from where its center came ashore.

Milton will retain its hurricane strength as it tracks across central Florida through Thursday morning.

Milton is the fifth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year. It joins Category 1 Beryl, Category 1 Debby, Category 2 Francine and Category 4 Helene.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents who were unable to evacuate to shelter in place.

More hurricanes have made landfall in the US this year than from 2021 to 2023 combined.

