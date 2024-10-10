Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida

(CNN) — Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph sustained winds and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane will continue to unleash life-threatening storm surge, flooding rainfall and destructive winds both near and well-removed from where its center came ashore.

Milton will retain its hurricane strength as it tracks across central Florida through Thursday morning.

Milton is the fifth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year. It joins Category 1 Beryl, Category 1 Debby, Category 2 Francine and Category 4 Helene.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents who were unable to evacuate to shelter in place.

As Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Sarasota county, now is the time to shelter in place. First responders are staged and ready to go, as soon as weather conditions allow. Search and rescue efforts will be well underway to save lives before dawn, and they will continue for as… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 10, 2024

More hurricanes have made landfall in the US this year than from 2021 to 2023 combined.