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Hunter Biden challenges Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. to a cage fight

By WSB Radio News Staff
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden to ask to change plea FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges continues today with additional witnesses. Hunter Biden said he wants to change his not guilty plea in a separate tax evasion case to guilty. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

The son of Former President Biden is challenging Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump to a cage fight in the latest development in the ongoing feud between the two political families.

Hunter Biden said he received an invitation from an online content creator to join a carnival tour. The creator is reportedly organizing the fight as part of the tour.

“I told him I’d do it, 100% in if he can pull it off,” Biden said on social media.

President Trump’s eldest sons have not responded to the challenge.

It is unclear when the match would happen.

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