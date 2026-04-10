Hunter Biden challenges Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. to a cage fight

The son of Former President Biden is challenging Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump to a cage fight in the latest development in the ongoing feud between the two political families.

Hunter Biden said he received an invitation from an online content creator to join a carnival tour. The creator is reportedly organizing the fight as part of the tour.

“I told him I’d do it, 100% in if he can pull it off,” Biden said on social media.

Hunter Biden is joining the Channel 5 live tour! You can get your tickets now! You might even see him in a live cage match against Don Jr. & Eric! https://t.co/UG6ocv5yfh pic.twitter.com/z8iRERGPri — Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) April 9, 2026

President Trump’s eldest sons have not responded to the challenge.

It is unclear when the match would happen.