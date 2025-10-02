News

How much house does $500,000 buy you in Savannah?

By Stacker
Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Savannah?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Savannah right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

2402 Bulloch St, Savannah, GA 31415
- Price: $499,000
- 10 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,996
- See 2402 Bulloch St, Savannah, GA 31415 on Redfin.com

376 Casey Dr, Pooler, GA 31322
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,217
- See 376 Casey Dr, Pooler, GA 31322 on Redfin.com

63 Henslow Fld, Savannah, GA 31419
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,115
- See 63 Henslow Fld, Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

235 Beckley Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,317
- See 235 Beckley Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 on Redfin.com

333 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,514
- See 333 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 on Redfin.com

142 Watson Mill Rd, , GA
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,850
- See 142 Watson Mill Rd, , GA on Redfin.com

103 Corral Ct, Guyton, GA 31312
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,740
- See 103 Corral Ct, Guyton, GA 31312 on Redfin.com

127 Watson Mill Rd, , GA
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,738
- See 127 Watson Mill Rd, , GA on Redfin.com

448 Laurenburg Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,580
- See 448 Laurenburg Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 on Redfin.com

9 Lee Hall Dr, Savannah, GA 31419
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,482
- See 9 Lee Hall Dr, Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

125 Danbury Ct, Pooler, GA 31322
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,784
- See 125 Danbury Ct, Pooler, GA 31322 on Redfin.com

155 Burton Rd, Savannah, GA 31405
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,741
- See 155 Burton Rd, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

149 Williamson Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,533
- See 149 Williamson Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 on Redfin.com

101 Sabal Ln, Savannah, GA 31405
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,708
- See 101 Sabal Ln, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

11 Longberry Ln, Savannah, GA 31419
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,577
- See 11 Longberry Ln, Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

111 Stonewall Dr, Savannah, GA 31419
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,533
- See 111 Stonewall Dr, Savannah, GA 31419 on Redfin.com

100 Priya Ct, Guyton, GA 31312
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,517
- See 100 Priya Ct, Guyton, GA 31312 on Redfin.com

3674 Fort Mcallister Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- See 3674 Fort Mcallister Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 on Redfin.com

742 Longleaf Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,003
- See 742 Longleaf Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 on Redfin.com

610 Rivers End Dr, Savannah, GA 31406
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,936
- See 610 Rivers End Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 on Redfin.com

1206 Zittrouer Rd, Guyton, GA 31312
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,033
- See 1206 Zittrouer Rd, Guyton, GA 31312 on Redfin.com

516 Early St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,989
- See 516 Early St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

302 E Waldburg St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,460
- See 302 E Waldburg St, Savannah, GA 31401 on Redfin.com

1318 E 51St St, Savannah, GA 31404
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,458
- See 1318 E 51St St, Savannah, GA 31404 on Redfin.com

1507 5Th Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,330
- See 1507 5Th Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328 on Redfin.com

8332 Ga Highway 21 N, Newington, GA 30446
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,168
- See 8332 Ga Highway 21 N, Newington, GA 30446 on Redfin.com

8 Silver Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,058
- See 8 Silver Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328 on Redfin.com

85 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 856
- See 85 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328 on Redfin.com

134 E 55Th St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,229
- See 134 E 55Th St, Savannah, GA 31405 on Redfin.com

4710 Augusta Rd, Savannah, GA 31408
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,445
- See 4710 Augusta Rd, Savannah, GA 31408 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

