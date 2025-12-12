White Castle recalling popular item due to undeclared allergens

Check the freezer. White Castle has initiated a recall of 1,021 cases of its frozen 4-count cartons of Original Sliders.

The carton may contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders which contain soy and milk and it’s not on the Original Sliders label.

An announcement from the company says, “consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.”

The recalled product was shipped to retailers between August and October of this year.

The 4-count Original Slider cartons impacted by the recall were sold primarily in convenience stores in potentially all 50 states.

The sliders are packaged in a blue and white cardboard box with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3.

They have a best by date of April 18, 2026.