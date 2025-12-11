UGA study suggests opioid use may weaken immune system, increase infection risk

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia suggests opioids may weaken the immune system by altering gut bacteria potentially leaving patients twice as likely to get sick.

Researcher Pooja Gokhale examined C. diff, a highly contagious bacteria that infects the colon. She says her findings indicate opioid use can increase a patient’s susceptibility to infection. Gokhale states, “it suppresses your immune system and increases the susceptibility of different kinds of infections.”

She emphasizes that the study does not mean opioids should never be prescribed. Instead, she hopes it will encourage clinicians to weigh the risks more carefully, especially for older adults or patients with weakened immune systems.

Gokhale states, “patients that are immunocompromised or elderly, a clinician should consider the risks before prescribing opioids; but I wouldn’t say that this is like a blanket statement that no opioids should be prescribed.”

Gokhale notes that opioid prescription rates in the U.S. remain high compared to other countries. She also points out that the study is observational and represents a moderate level of evidence, but says it raises important questions about how opioids may affect gut health.

She hopes the research will prompt doctors to evaluate patients more thoroughly before prescribing opioids, particularly those at higher risk for infection.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.