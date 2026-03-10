UGA study finds disparities in autism screening timelines for Georgia children

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia finds disparities in autism screening timelines among children in Georgia.

Researchers examining data from the state’s safety net early intervention program, “Babies Can’t Wait,” found white children are screened for autism up to two years earlier than their Black and Hispanic peers.

“That was a little surprising to us, so we looked a little deeper and what we found was that actually the white children were coming into the early intervention program previously screened,” said Ashley Harrison, the study’s lead author.

Researchers say the findings show evidence of disparities in the early screening process.

“So we’re seeing kind of evidence of a disparity in the early screening process and that the Babies Can’t Wait program is actually doing a really great job of kind of capturing some of this missed screening,” Harrison said.

According to the study, about one in five white children received autism screening before joining the Babies Can’t Wait program, compared with about one in 10 Black children.

Harrison says the findings highlight a broader need for improvement in screening equity.

“We need to do a better job of being more equal in who we’re screening,” Harrison said.

She says earlier screening can help children receive services sooner.

“We still need to do a better job of equity at this early screening. The earlier the kids get screened, the more likely they are to get those early intervention services that are really crucial,” Harrison said.

Autism screening is recommended for all children at 18 and 24 months during regular checkups.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.