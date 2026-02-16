Two-pack “Tippy Toes” baby puree recalled nationwide

ATLANTA — A recall alert has been issued for baby food sold in Georgia and nationwide over a possible health risk.

Initiative Foods is recalling its “Tippy Toes” brand apple pear banana fruit puree due to elevated levels of patulin.

The affected “Tippy Toes” baby food is sold in two-pack plastic tubs with a “Best Buy” date of July 17, 2026.

Long-term exposure to elevated levels of patulin could lead to a weakened immune system, nerve damage, headache, fever and nausea.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported as a result of the recall.