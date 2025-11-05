Health

Trump administration negotiates for discount price of weight-loss drugs on TrumpRx

By WSB Radio News Staff
Zepbound
Weight-loss drug Zepbound FILE PHOTO: The deal would allow the lowest doses of Wegovy and Zepbound to be sold at a discount on TrumpRx (DOUGLAS SACHA/Douglas - stock.adobe.com)
WASHINGTON, DC — The Trump administration is negotiating with the makers of weight-loss drugs to lower their prices.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal would allow the lowest doses of Wegovy and Zepbound to be sold at a discount on TrumpRx, a planned website that would make drugs available at prices negotiated by the government.

Wegovy would be $149. A startup dose of Zepbound would be $299, a savings of $50.

The deal would also have Medicare and Medicaid cover the weight loss drugs, opening a whole new market for the drug makers.

