Study links childhood stress to obesity later in life

ATHENS, GA — A new University of Georgia study finds adverse childhood experiences may be linked to obesity later in life.

Researchers say negative childhood experiences such as physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, bullying and parents divorcing may increase the risk of obesity in children and adults.

Lead researcher Shana Adise said the findings show obesity is not solely tied to individual choices.

“I think it really starts to highlight that the causes for obesity are not just ‘hey you made a poor food choice decision’ and we take the blame away from the individual,” Adise said.

Adise said the study found a biological link between stress and overeating.

“There’s like a biological mechanism that we have in place that links stress to overeating,” she said.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, also found that caregiver support and self-coping skills were associated with lowering body mass index among Hispanic children.

“For Latin-X or Hispanic youth what we saw is that self-coping skills or having a supportive person in their life was really something that was strong enough to help weaken those associations,” Adise said.

Researchers say Hispanic populations have experienced high levels of adverse childhood experiences.

Adise said adverse childhood events can be screened at a doctor’s office, which could provide an opportunity for early intervention.

The study points to the need for doctors to screen for adverse childhood experiences and address risk factors early on.