Study finds possible way to reverse cognitive damage linked to key protein

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco say a new study has identified a single protein that may play a key role in cognitive dysfunction, and findings suggest the damage it causes could be reversed.

The research focused on activity in the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for learning and memory.

By comparing younger and older mice, researchers found that older brains were flooded with a protein known as FTL1, while younger brains were not.

According to the study, removing the protein helped repair existing damage in the brain.

Researchers say more study is needed but noted the findings offer a more immediate reason for optimism.

Separately, new data from Motive Medical Intelligence shows many physicians are not performing recommended annual cognitive assessments for dementia patients.

An analysis of more than 100 million U.S. insurance claims found wide variation across states, with failure rates reaching as high as 80%.

Experts warn that skipping routine assessments can delay critical interventions and worsen outcomes for millions of patients.